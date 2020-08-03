Yukon mayor accuses state representative of harassing her over her mask mandate

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — The mayor of Yukon has filed a police report and sent a letter to House Speaker Charles McCall after she claims State Representative Jay Steagall has been harassing her, unhappy with the city’s mask mandate.

On Thursday, Yukon mayor Shelli Selby sent a seven-page letter to House Speaker Charles McCall, Governor Stitt and several other leaders at the state capitol to complain about alleged harassment by State Representative Jay Steagall, (R) District 43.

In the letter, she wrote that he has met with her several times in an outrage about her mandate requiring masks in city buildings and making them mandatory for restaurant workers.

Steagall believes the mandate is illegal and allegedly told Selby people “want to take her down” because of it.

Selby claims he’s even gone as far as contacting her personal friends about it and telling restaurants they do not need to follow the mandate.

On Monday, Steagall sent News 4 this statement:

“One of my primary duties as an elected State Representative is to represent my constituents – and that includes taking concerns from multiple citizens that I serve directly to the official that enacted the policy that is causing concerns. I can assure you that in my over 22 years of military service, 9 combat deployments and achievement of the rank of Major, I have navigated very difficult conversations and policy decisions in appropriate manners. The Mayor and I are both responsible to constituents and we must answer to them. I went to her with findings from legal opinions on the issue. Due to that, I did not comment on the letter as I did not seek to ratchet up a simple policy discussion. I did not approach the mayor in any other way than to seek answers and address concerns of those who we serve, and would welcome further discussion to find the constitutional solution that would serve our constituents appropriately and our state lawfully.”

Since OKC is also in Steagall’s district, News 4 asked him why he did not contact Mayor David Holt with concern about OKC’s mandate.

Steagall said his concern is not about the actual mandate, but the fact that it was not voted on by the council.

Selby told News 4 the council did a poll and the mandate was favored 3-2.