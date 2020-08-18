Yukon PD arrest man for attempting to abduct ex-girlfriend

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Yukon Police Department say a man is behind bars after attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend while she picked up her belongings.

On Monday, at around 10 p.m., the presence of Yukon police was requested by an adult female who needed police to standby while she retrieved personal property from her ex-boyfriend’s residence.

Upon arrival, Myron Prather Jr. was waiting outside the residence.

When the female victim stopped her vehicle near the residence, Prather ran toward her vehicle with a handgun drawn while pointing the handgun at her.

He forced his way into the vehicle through the driver’s side door and the vehicle began to move toward the officer’s stopped vehicles.

Prather remained in the vehicle for a short amount of time with the female victim, not allowing her to leave.

Officers were eventually able to give verbal commands for Prather to exit the vehicle and surrender, to which he later complied.

Prather was taken into custody and arrested on kidnapping, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon complaints without incident.

He was taken to the Canadian County Detention Center on district charges.

