Yukon PD investigates body found at supply company; no foul play suspected

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Police are investigating after a body was found on the property of an oil rig equipment supply company Wednesday.
Yesterday, an employee with the Coughlin Equipment Company called the Yukon Police Department and reported he had found the body of a deceased person on the property of the business.
The body was located in an area of the property that is rarely populated.
During a preliminary investigation, the body was identified as a person who had been reported missing by his family in the days prior to the discovery of the body.
At this time no foul play is suspected.
A cause of death has yet to be determined and is pending the results of a medical examiner’s report.
