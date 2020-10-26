Yukon Public Schools nearly moved to remote learning due to spike in county cases

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Public Schools nearly had to move to online learning after a rise in COVID-19 cases, but the spike was largely due to cases in correctional facilities.

“We were just literally an hour away from this message being a, ‘we will be in the continuous learning pathway Wednesday of next week, and today is your last day in school,'” Dr. Jason Simeroth, superintendent of Yukon Public Schools, said in a video.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said there were about 58 cases per 100,000 people in Canadian County. The State Department of Education puts numbers above 50 cases per 100,000 in the red zone.

Turns out, many cases in Canadian County are in jails and prisons, not people who would be out and about in the community.

If you take out the incarceration cases, the number drops to about 38 per 100,000.

“This is the first time they had included institutions such as county jails, the federal prison in El Reno that are not actually part of what one would consider community spread,” Simeroth said.

He also says people should continue staying vigilant and to not send their kids to school if they’re sick or if a family member is getting tested.

“Take some of that responsibility of healthcare not only for your kids but for the sake of everybody else,” he said.

Another issue is the shortage of substitute teachers.

Simeroth says on Friday, there were 25 unfilled substitute teacher positions, and if that keeps going, it could affect in-person learning.

“If we don’t have the ability to supervise students, some of the schools will close eventually no matter how clean we are in our schools,” he said.

As of Friday, there were 11 students with positive cases in the district, and about 200 in quarantine.

LATEST STORIES: