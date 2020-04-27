Yukon resident & teacher switches ‘Kindermusik’ classes to digital format

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting many different industries.

One of those is music.

Deidra Davis is a local ‘Kindermusik‘ teacher and is now hosting all of her classes virtually.

“I’ve decided to kind of look at the positive, there’s so many negatives, but it’s also intentional family time,” said Davis.

Singing, dancing, reading… now all through her computer screen.

It’s not ideal, but it’s the safest way Davis can continue teaching her classes.

“They wanted to see Susie or Johnny from class and then now all of a sudden that’s yanked the rug out, so it’s added a degree of normalcy also for those families to come and see, ‘oh look! They’re still there,’” she said.

Davis teaches babies and toddlers different skills, and even with the new format they’re taking their usual activities to everybody’s home to keep up a routine.

“You don’t want all of those skills you have developed and those habits and those traditions that you’ve created to go to sleep and have to re-wake them again,” said Davis.

She also gives voice and piano lessons to high schoolers… those are now virtual as well.

“I miss being there right with them, there’s a sound delay with zoom,” she said.

On top of a delay, one of the biggest challenges of teaching virtually is all the new distractions.

“In the home, everything’s out so I encourage parents to say put your things away, move them to a different room,” said Davis.

She also stressed this is not about adding any more screen time.

“If you’re off the screen that’s fine because it’s really hard to keep a young child like that on the screen. Move around, use your house, you can hear me and then come back,” she said.

Regardless of these new learning curves, it’s an hour a day where families can connect.

“It’s just as important for me as a mom you know staying at home to interact with the other moms as well,” said participant parent, Chantae Smith.

You can participate in classes by signing up here.

“It’s not just about building a Mozart, or a Beethoven- that’s really not what it’s about… it’s about creative play,” said Davis.