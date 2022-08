SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – A Sumatran tiger at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo was thrilled as she playfully attacked her new toy – a barrel inside a barrel.

The San Antonio Zoological Society tweeted on August 2nd, “One barrel gets Ja’Malle excited, but two barrels brings out a whole other level!”

The video at the top of this story shows Ja’Malle racing to play with her new toy, and dragging it through her enclosure.