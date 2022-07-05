EATONVILLE, Washington (KFOR/Storyful) – When zookeepers at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Washington, poured non-toxic paint on Fern’s enclosure floor, a black bear, they were hoping she would create pawprints for future fundraisers. Instead, Fern created a masterpiece – with her face.

Zookeepers say it was Fern’s first introduction to paint, so they were surprised by her “rare behavior” of smearing her face in the colors to blend them together.

However, because Fern seemed to be having the time of her life, and because the paint was non-toxic, her keepers “let her have fun with it.”