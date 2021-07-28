ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, dies at 72

HOUSTON, Tex. (KFOR) – ZZ Top’s bassist, Dusty Hill has died, according to a Facebook post by the band July 28. He was 72.
“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’,” said bandmembers, Frank Beard & Billy Gibbons in the post.
Along with the bass, Hill also sang backing and lead vocals, and played keyboards.
Hill was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of ZZ Top in 2004.
Hill had recently suffered a hip injury that prompted his departure from the group’s schedule of upcoming performances.