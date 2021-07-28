ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, dies at 72

HOUSTON, Tex. (KFOR) – ZZ Top’s bassist, Dusty Hill has died, according to a Facebook post by the band July 28. He was 72.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’,” said bandmembers, Frank Beard & Billy Gibbons in the post.

Along with the bass, Hill also sang backing and lead vocals, and played keyboards.

Hill was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of ZZ Top in 2004.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 25: Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

ZZ Tops’ Dusty Hill performs at half time ceremonies in Orange Bowl events Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2008 in Miami (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons of ZZ-Top introduce the late Blues singer Freddie King for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday, April 14, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs during the VH1 Rock Honors concert at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 12, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs a free outdoor concert at Artpark in Lewiston, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

Hill had recently suffered a hip injury that prompted his departure from the group’s schedule of upcoming performances.