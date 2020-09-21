LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall Monday along Texas coast

MATAGORDA BEACH, Texas (KXAN) — Tropical Storm Beta is expected to officially make landfall Monday, but the system has already sent rain to Central Texas and will continue to do so over the next couple days.

KXAN has a team of reporters and photographers stationed around Matagorda Beach outside Victoria monitoring Beta’s slow-going trek to the Texas coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving west at 6 mph with winds around 50 mph.

The storm could dump an additional inch of rain in the Austin area today and tomorrow, and a flash flood watch has been issued for Fayette County and areas east of there. It’s possible that 3-5 inches of rain falls in that area, the KXAN First Warning Weather team says.

8:50 a.m.

Flood waters are continuing to rise near Matagorda Beach as rain and surges start to intensify.

7:50 a.m.

Photojournalist Todd Bailey sent us these photos of flood waters already creeping into Matagorda Beach as Beta approaches. Hopefully the crab was able to get back home.

Flooding near Matagorda Beach on Monday morning washed this crab up to the highway. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Flood waters wash over a road near Matagorda Beach as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Texas coast. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

A shot of the highway near Matagorda Beach around 7:50 a.m. as flood waters continue to rise. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

5:15 a.m.

KXAN reporter Wes Rapaport stood in shallow flood waters near the beach as rain and swells from Beta pushed water toward a highway.

10:35 p.m., Sunday

KXAN reporter Maggie Glynn’s reported that Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans living on the coast where Beta is heading toward to “remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions” as the storm approaches.