Tropical Storm Isaias: What to expect from the storm as it approaches the coast on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to impact the South Carolina coast on Monday.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center anticipate Isaias to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the coast. A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of South Carolina and North Carolina – from the South Santee River to Surf City, North Carolina.

As of 11:00 a.m., the storm which lashed Florida’s east coast with heavy rains on Sunday, is centered about 100 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It’s moving north at 13 mph.

Forecasters predict the storm will turn toward the north and north-northeast with an increase and forward speed and pass well east of Georgia Monday morning.

The storm could make landfall somewhere around the South and North Carolina border early Tuesday morning.

Here is a look at the local impacts: It’s important to note, these impacts can change depending on the exact track of the storm and its intensity.

We can expect to see high surf, rip currents, and tidal flooding. Bands of heavy rain – 2-4” likely for most. We’ll also see tropical storm force wind gusts along the coast.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE GUSTS

Wind gusts will likely peak Monday evening as Isaias makes its closest approach to the Lowcountry. Gusts will range from around 20-40 MPH well inland to as high as 70 MPH closer to the Grand Strand.

EXPECTED RAINFALL

Rain totals will range from around 1-2″ along I-95 to as much as 6″ or more closer to the coast and northeast toward Georgetown county. Flooding will be possible, if not likely, later Monday near the coast.

STORM SURGE AND TIDAL FLOODING.

A storm surge warning is in place from Edisto Beach to Cape Fear, North Carolina. In a reasonable worst-case scenario, 2-4 feet of inundation is possible along parts of the Charleston and Colleton County coasts later Monday. As much as 3-5 feet is possible along the Georgetown County coast.

ISOLATED TORNADOES

As is the case with most tropical systems, an isolated tornado threat exists Monday afternoon and evening, particularly along the Charleston and Georgetown County coasts.

Below are the current watches and warnings in place:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to South Santee River

South Carolina

South Carolina North of Surf City North Carolina to west of Watch Hill Rhode

Island

Island Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

Tidal Potomac River south of Cobb Island

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Watch Hill Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island