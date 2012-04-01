KFOR-TV Pay It Forward Contest Official Rules

KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV Generic Sweepstakes Official Rules NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. 1. Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by KFOR-TV/KAUT-TV and reside in the Oklahoma DMA Designated Market […] Read more

Spin To Win The FREEDOM43TV Spin to Win Contest Official Rules NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. FREEDOM43TV(“KAUT”) will conduct the Contest (“Contest”) substantially as described in these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes […] Read more