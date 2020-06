{{#subject}}US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs to treat coronavirus{{/subject}}US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs to treat coronavirus WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects. The agency said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the […] Read more