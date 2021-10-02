100-year-old Chickasha man completes Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K, the oldest person ever to finish the race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Let it be known that Burrel Gambel is never too old to do something amazing.

Burrel is a Chickasha resident and he is the oldest person ever to complete the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K.

Burrell Gambel and Irene Park finishing the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K

He is 100 years old and nearing his 101st birthday. He finished the race holding hands with Irene Park.

Burrel is a half-marathon veteran, having done them for almost every year of the last decade.

He became a half-marathoner when he was 90 years young.

Burrel Gambel and Irene Park finishing the 2021 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K

He and Irene stay spry with daily one-mile walks.

Congratulations, Burrel and Irene!

Just interviewed the oldest person EVER to complete the @OKCNM 5k! Burrel Gambel from Chickasha is 100 and is nearing his 101st birthday.



We asked him how it makes him feel to be the oldest to finish & he said “old.” @kfor pic.twitter.com/TK53HSHGuy — Jessica Bruno Richards (@JbrunoKFOR) October 2, 2021