BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Hundreds of students at Earl Harris Elementary in Bethany were given a boost of energy and excitement from the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

“It is just so great for us to get out there and be with the kids,” said Jordan Ward with the memorial museum. “We like to bring a little bit of the spirit to the kids before they run. That way, they can get a taste of what it’s like, and they understand why they’re running.”

On Friday, the elementary school and the memorial museum held a pep rally to boost more than 500 students’ excitement for the Kids’ Memorial Marathon in April.

“I think it was very fun because all the kids got to see Rumble come out, and we got prizes,” said student Kinley Kizer.

Kizer is one of the hundreds of students lacing up her shoes to run in the race.

“It got the kids excited about the memorial marathon,” said Erin Wright. “But I feel like this showed the kids how exciting it is, how big it is, how important it is, and how meaningful it is.”

Wright is a physical education teacher at Earl Harris Elementary. She’s also the students’ marathon coach.

“This will be maybe the seventh year that we’ve done the kids marathon, and so we’re excited to join again,” said Wright.

Wright told KFOR Earl Harris students have been learning the history of the bombing and memorial marathon.

KFOR’s Brya Berry asked student Quentin Sloan why​ he decided to participate. He responded, “To remember the people who died in that bombing.”

“I want to run for the marathon, so, because I want to run to remember what happened,” said Kizer.

Students must log a mile a week, getting them closer to 26.2 miles. Come marathon day; they run the last 1.2 miles together.

Ward told KFOR honoring the victims, survivors, and heroes affected by the Oklahoma City bombing in April of 1995 is the primary goal.

“It’s important not only just to create healthy habits, but also it’s important just so that we connect them back to the bombing and they understand what happened on April 19th,” Ward said.