Cycling added to 2020 Oklahoma City Memorial Virtual Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Less than a month after organizers announced that the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon was going virtual, officials say more than 12,000 runners have already signed up for the event.

On Wednesday, officials announced that cyclists can now register to participate in either a 26.2 or a 13.1 mile bike ride. Organizers say there is a limit of 500 bicyclists in each race.

“Cyclists have long asked us for a bike component and we have never had the time to add it. But with COVID-19 and so many people taking up biking for the first time – the Virtual Memorial Marathon seemed like the perfect opportunity for cyclists to join the Run to Remember. Our promise to the runners – we will not take our eyes off of providing a first class Marathon experience but to the riders, this is YOUR year to experience what so many people love about the Memorial Marathon,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director.

A commemorative Looking Back Riding Forward ribbon for bicycle participants has been added to this year’s new spinning medal. Cyclists will receive all the 20th Anniversary swag marathon or half marathon runners will receive including a race bib, anniversary medal, event shirt, special finisher blanket, poster and an In Honor Of bib that each runner can personalize. All will be delivered to each participant’s house in a special edition box.

“I think this is a really exciting opportunity that we can do this one year to have bikers as part of our race. I am personally very excited about participating in the bike ride and it opens up the Marathon to even more people to experience the reason behind the Run to Remember,” said Bob Ross, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation Chair.

Cyclists can ride the marathon course or create their own course. Beginning bicyclists or seasoned cyclists can ride 26.2 or 13.1 miles from October 4 through October 18.

Riders should submit their time to receive a 20% discount to run in the 2021 Memorial Marathon.

“To all those who are riding, walking, running we wish you the best of luck, being proud of the strides Oklahoma has made since that tragic day back in 1995,” said Kerry Morris, Harold Hamm Diabetes Center, presenting sponsor 26.2/13.1 Ride.

Ride registrations are limited, so make sure to sign up now to run or ride online.

LATEST STORIES: