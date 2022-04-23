OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 22nd Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon was off and running with a 5K Saturday morning, and an Edmond man and a 14-year-old young woman came out on top.

The 5K run began at 7:30 a.m., and 29-year-old Luis Chavez of Edmond was the first runner to cross the finish line, making him the 5K’s winning male competitor.

Luis Chavez, the Men’s Winner of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K. Photo from OKC Memorial Marathon.

Chavez scorched his way through the 5K, finishing the race in 17 minutes, 15 seconds.

Fourteen-year-old Natalie Duggan is the 5K Women’s champion, completing the race in 19 minutes, 38 seconds.

Natalie Duggan, the Women’s Winner of the OKC Memorial Marathon 5K. Photo from OKC Memorial Marathon.

Both competitors finished the race with strong times despite the heavy winds that bore down upon them.

“Super windy coming down mile one, mile two,” Chavez said. “You got to run in every condition, everybody has to, so [you] tough it out.”

What makes Chavez’s victory even more impressive is that he competed in the Boston Marathon just five days ago on April 18.

Chavez, who has previously competed in multiple Run to Remember competitions, including the full marathon, half marathon and marathon relay, said he hoped to win going into the 5K, but didn’t want to push too hard since he is still dealing with nagging injuries and soreness from the Boston Marathon.

“The plan was to just hopefully win and get Red Coyote out there – my private coaching I do for high school kids,” he said.

OKC Memorial Marathon Weekend began Friday. The schedule for the remaining weekend races and events, as provided by the OKC Memorial Marathon website, is as follows:

Saturday, April 23

Finish Line Festival | 8:45am to 12:00pm

Presented by Continental Resources. Enjoy food trucks, yard games, face painting, clowns and live music with your friends and family at the Finish Line Festival in Scissortail Park!

Memorial Museum Opens | 9:00am to 5:00pm

While your family and friends are running – stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.

Health & Fitness Expo | 9:00am to 6:00pm

IMMY Labs will be providing same-day COVID testing from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Running Legends | 11:00am to 12:00pm

Join running industry legends Dick Beardsley, Bill Rodgers, Bart Yasso, Joan Benoit Samuelson, Dan Little and Marko Cheseto as they swap their personal marathon stories!

Better Conversations – Why We Run | 12:00pm to 1:00pm

A live Better Conversations session with the 34 Ran Them All’s who have participated in every Memorial Marathon since 2001.

World Marathon Challenger | 1:00pm to 2:00pm

Listen to Oklahoma marathoner Dan Little tell his story of conquering the World Marathon Challenge – 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents.

World Record Holder | 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Hear the inspiring story of Marko Cheseto, double amputee, tell his incredible story of recovering from frostbite to setting a world record.

Blessing of the Shoes Service | 6:30pm to 7:30pm

At First Church OKC, 131 NW 4th St.

Sunday, April 24

Sunrise Mass | 5:00am

Mass at St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral immediately followed by a candle vigil at the Jesus Wept Statue.

Gear Check Opens | 5:30am

Gear Check is available via the garage door on the north side of the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Pancake Breakfast | 5:30am

Early morning breakfast held at First Church OKC in Harris Hall – 131 NW 4th St.

Sunrise Service Under the Survivor Tree | 5:30am

Led by First Church Pastor Chris Dodson.

The Start Line is between 5th and 6th on Harvey Ave.

Marathon Wheelchair | 6:25am

Marathon | 6:30am

Presented by Devon Energy. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Relay | 6:30am

Presented by 7-Eleven. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Half Marathon Wheelchair | 7:25am

Half Marathon | 7:30am

Presented by Paycom. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Finish Line Festival | 8:30am to 12:00pm

Presented by Continental Resources. Enjoy food trucks, yard games, face painting, clowns and live music with your friends and family at the Finish Line Festival in Scissortail Park!

Memorial Museum Opens | 12:00pm to 5:00pm

While your family and friends are running – stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.