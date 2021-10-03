First-time marathoner comes from behind to win Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The men’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon came to an exciting end on Sunday morning.

After starting with thousands of other runners, one runner was able to break away from the pack.

Throughout the race, Koki Ozawa was able to maintain at least a five-and-a-half minute mile pace, which gave him a comfortable lead over the other participants.

Ozawa worked as a cross country trainer at OSU in Stillwater, but is now working at the athletic department at the University of Colorado.

During the race, Ozawa told KFOR that this was his first time running the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

In the middle of the race, Ozawa was flying through the course with a sub 5:20 minute mile. If he kept that pace, that would set a race record.

At the 18th mile, Ozawa told KFOR that his legs were beginning to cramp on both sides. However, he still looked strong and had a big lead over the next closest runner.

With less than six miles left in the race, Ozawa’s pace began to slow to a six minute mile. The next closest runner is Jose Pablo Salazar Ezquerra, who was about a half-mile back. However, Ezquerra’s pace is set at a 5:42 minute mile, which was about 18 seconds faster than Ozawa’s.

When they were about three miles away from the finish line, there was a major lead change.

Ozawa’s pace started to slow and Ezquerra capitalized, taking the lead in the race.

With just a few miles left in the race, Ezquerra took control and stretched his lead.

Ezquerra won the men’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon with a final time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 57 seconds. His average pace was 5:41 minute mile.

Ozawa ended up coming in third, behind Al Maeder who took second.

Ezquerra, who is from Chile, has never completed a marathon before and decided that he really wanted to finish the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

He said he had a lot of fun, and didn’t think he would actually win the race.