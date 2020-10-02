Family of victims, runners and cyclists looking forward to continuing Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon tradition virtually

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This weekend a tradition carries on – differently like most things in 2020 – as Sunday marks the start of the virtual Oklahoma City Marathon.

About 14,000 people from all 50 states and 9 countries are registered to take part, and there’s great gratitude this tradition to honor the 168 lives we lost on April 19th, 1995 will continue.

“I know Carrie was very happy here she loved it,” said Doris Jones, visiting her daughter Carrie Ann Lenz’s chair in the field of empty chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial.

Jones says Lenz was never happier than on April, 18th, 1995.

She called her mom to tell her the baby she was expecting was a boy – Michael James Lenz III.

“She said ‘mom, I’ve got to go, I’ve got so many people to call’ and she said, ‘I love you, I’ll talk to you later,'” Jones recalled.

She later learned that Carrie and her friends were giggling with joy about the news just before the bombing.

“That’s a peace that I’ve got,” said Jones. “She was very happy.”

In the years since, Jones has been active volunteering at the memorial and every year during the marathon.

Interactions with runners, like Laura Philbin, keep her going.

“When I would get tired and I would see all of the banners of those 168 lives represented… it is emotional,” said Philbin.

Philbin is one of 38 members of the “Ran Them Alls,” who have run every OKC Memorial Marathon since 2001.

“That very first year, there was something very magical to it,” she said.

Despite the Marathon’s postponement, they ran the 26.2 miles in April – and will do it again on Sunday.

Though they may not be together like years’ past, almost 14,000 runners and bicyclists from all 50 states and 9 countries are signed up to take part.

“About 11,000 of those are Oklahomans that are running,” said Kari Watkins, Director of the Oklahoma City National Memorial. “We hope that people can just use this as a time to celebrate life and to celebrate what we do have and to look for the very best.”

“That means a lot because every time, every runner that’s participating, they’re remembering the victims here and that’s very important,” Jones said.

Participants have from Sunday until October 18th to complete the race and submit their times on the marathon’s website.

Officials ask that you be mindful of runners and cyclists on the streets, particularly during this time period.

KFOR will have special coverage this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.