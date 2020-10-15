Father and daughter participate in OKC Memorial Marathon to honor lives lost in Oklahoma City Bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is in its 20th year, and for a local father and daughter, this year’s marathon is especially meaningful because they are participating in it together.
Scott Wilson, was a police officer when the Oklahoma City Bombing occurred on April 19, 1995. He rushed to the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building after the magnitude of the blast shook his police station. He hurried to the scene intent on saving lives.
Now he is part of the Run to Remember, cycling alongside his daughter, Elizabeth Wilson Argraves, as she runs.
In the above video, KFOR brings you Scott and Elizabeth’s story.
