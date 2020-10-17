Final stretch of Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon this weekend

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The final weekend of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is upon us.

The Run to Remember is virtual this year, and runners have until Sunday to complete the race.

Of the thousands who signed up for the Memorial Marathon, 38 of them haven’t missed one yet, such as Penny Voss, who is featured in the above video.

Be sure to remember to submit your time once you’ve completed the marathon.

If you’ve completed the Run to Remember, go to KFOR.com/Marathon to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter