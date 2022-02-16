OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free concert will kick off Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon weekend festivities.

OKC Memorial Marathon weekend begins Friday, April 22, and the beloved annual event will be ushered in with musical performances.

The Josh Abbott Band will be the headlining performance. They take the stage at 7:30 p.m. in Scissortail Park. Jason Scott and The High Heat will be the opening act, performing at 6 p.m.

“The entire Oklahoma City community steps up to make the Memorial Marathon a Run to Remember,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director. “This kickoff concert is our thank you to the runners, volunteers, Marathon partners and the community.”

Josh Abbott Band. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon organizers.

The 22nd annual Run to Remember will be from April 22-24.

The Josh Abbot Band has been a staple of Texas music since they formed in 2006. Members of the band say their 2021 album, The Highway Kind, is a reflection of the many years of friendship and growth they have shared.

Continental Resources will present the concert as well as the Finish Line Festival, and Graham Colton and Brian Bogert will produce the concert.

“The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is continually finding new ways to unify our community. The addition of a free, family friendly concert before the races, adds another opportunity in this amazing weekend for our city,” said Colton and Bogert, Co-Chairs of the Memorial Marathon Concert, and Partners in The Social Order.