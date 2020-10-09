From humble beginnings to sacred tradition, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon turns 20

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The Memorial Marathon is traditionally held in April. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation, organizers responded by changing the marathon to a virtual race to protect runners and spectators from potentially contracting COVID-19.

While this years Run to Remember is not being held in traditional fashion with tens of thousands of runners and fans gathered downtown, thousands are still running to remember.

KFOR legend Linda Cavanaugh joined us to look back upon the tradition our city holds so dear to its heart.

Watch the above video for Linda’s look back at this sacred tradition that is 20 years strong and that will continue to grow far into the future.

LATEST HEADLINES: