Gorilla Hill always brings fun & excitement to Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gorilla Hill is a legendary location in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

It’s the area between miles six and seven, near 38th and Shartel, known for countless banana costumes and even a 50-foot tall gorilla – it’s the stuff of legends these days.

But the Gorilla Hill community, along with thousands of others across the state, is determined to not let COVID-19 stand in the way of the Run to Remember.

In the above video, KFOR’s Ali Meyer takes a special look at Gorilla Hill and what makes it such a memorable part of the Run to Remember.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter