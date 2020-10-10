Gorilla Hill always brings fun & excitement to Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gorilla Hill is a legendary location in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

It’s the area between miles six and seven, near 38th and Shartel, known for countless banana costumes and even a 50-foot tall gorilla – it’s the stuff of legends these days.

But the Gorilla Hill community, along with thousands of others across the state, is determined to not let COVID-19 stand in the way of the Run to Remember.

In the above video, KFOR’s Ali Meyer takes a special look at Gorilla Hill and what makes it such a memorable part of the Run to Remember.

