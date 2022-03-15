OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt will kick off his Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Relay Challenge with a training run next week.

Stitt will do a two-mile training run at 6:15 a.m. Monday, March 21, running a two-mile loop that begins in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum on Harvey Avenue.

Members of “Ran Them Alls”, a group of runners who completed the Memorial Marathon each year, will join Stitt in the practice run.

OKC Memorial Marathon Weekend will be April 22-24.

Stitt’s relay team will highlight Oklahoma law enforcement personnel, honoring the first responders who served heroically on and after April 19, 1995, the date of the Oklahoma City Bombing.

The team includes representatives from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

The relay will consist of five-member teams running in the following order: 10K, 5K, 12K, 5K, 10K.

This will be Stitt’s fourth year hosting a relay challenge.

“All teams who register will automatically be entered to compete against the Governor’s Relay Team. Teams who beat the Governor’s Relay Team will get a special edition ‘I Beat the Governor’ T-shirt,” Stitt’s office said in a news release.

Visit okcmarathon.com for more information on the 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.