Hundreds show up despite ‘Run to Remember’ going virtual this year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Despite the Run to Remember going virtual this year, hundreds of runners still showed up to the Memorial Marathon in downtown Oklahoma City early Sunday morning, searching for normalcy in a year that has been anything but.

Texye Farnandes has participated in the Marathon all 20 years since its inception in 2000.

“I’ve done it every year and I just do it in honor of the the 168 fallen, and I just do it to praise the Lord and to remember the victims,” Texye said.

Texye’s mother, Beverly Ulmer, is 80 years-young and finishes the half marathon each year, by both running and walking.

“I started at 70 and I wanted to see if I could run it because at one time I worked in the federal building for the Army, so I just thought, I wonder if I can do it.”

Governor Kevin Stitt also participated, running the 3.2 relay. Stitt says he has fully recovered from his bout with Covid-19.

Governor Kevin Stitt participating in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2020

“What’s exciting is that it’s the 20th anniversary of the Run to Remember, but from people all over the globe, we’ve heard about soldiers running in Iraq running the Memorial Marathon this morning,” Stitt said.

In fact, Sean Dodge came from Modesto, California, and carried an American flag for his entire 26.2 mile run.

“Running for the families, honoring the families and just running around this block and honoring what happened, the tragic thing that happened back in 1995, we don’t want to forget that. And we have a group, Run to Remember Los Angeles, and we raised $1,200 for the Memorial and Museum, and I committed to running around the block over and over until I hit 26.2 miles.”

Sean, a police officer by trade, also gave the flag he carried to the Memorial Museum after his run.

“With all the turmoil that’s going on around the country, I think this is something that’s important to do, to see and remind us of the great country we live in,” Sean said.

14,000 runners registered to remember and honor the 168 lives lost 25 years earlier, just like Deborah Cox, a dental hygienist.

“I am running in memory of Dr. Charles Hurlburt and his wife, he was one of my professors in hygiene school, and he and his wife were both in the social security office and were killed,” Deborah said.

Donna’s running group started before sunrise with 168 seconds of silence just outside the Memorial Museum.

Runners have until October 18th to finish the virtual run. Coordinators ask that runners use the hashtag #RunToRemember when posting to social media.

