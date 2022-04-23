OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The exuberant energy of youth surged in Downtown Oklahoma City Saturday morning, as hundreds of kids blasted off in the OKC Memorial Marathon’s Kids Marathon.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was at the starting line, rousing the kids’ spirits in the minutes leading up to the 9 a.m. run.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan was also on hand to talk with the youngsters, and KFOR Meteorologist Emily Sutton helped the kids warm up with some calisthenics.

Youngsters at the starting line, ready to take off in the Kids Marathon. Photo from Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Twitter page.

State Superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister and OKC Thunder mascot RUMBLE were also at the starting line, cheering the kids on.

Watch the below video of Mike Morgan speaking with the young runners before their marathon, as well as a video of the kids starting their run.

OKC Memorial Marathon Weekend began Friday. The schedule for the remaining weekend races and events, as provided by the OKC Memorial Marathon website, is as follows:

Saturday, April 23

Finish Line Festival | 8:45am to 12:00pm

Presented by Continental Resources. Enjoy food trucks, yard games, face painting, clowns and live music with your friends and family at the Finish Line Festival in Scissortail Park!

Memorial Museum Opens | 9:00am to 5:00pm

While your family and friends are running – stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.

Health & Fitness Expo | 9:00am to 6:00pm

IMMY Labs will be providing same-day COVID testing from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Running Legends | 11:00am to 12:00pm

Join running industry legends Dick Beardsley, Bill Rodgers, Bart Yasso, Joan Benoit Samuelson, Dan Little and Marko Cheseto as they swap their personal marathon stories!

Better Conversations – Why We Run | 12:00pm to 1:00pm

A live Better Conversations session with the 34 Ran Them All’s who have participated in every Memorial Marathon since 2001.

World Marathon Challenger | 1:00pm to 2:00pm

Listen to Oklahoma marathoner Dan Little tell his story of conquering the World Marathon Challenge – 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents.

World Record Holder | 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Hear the inspiring story of Marko Cheseto, double amputee, tell his incredible story of recovering from frostbite to setting a world record.

Blessing of the Shoes Service | 6:30pm to 7:30pm

At First Church OKC, 131 NW 4th St.

Sunday, April 24

Sunrise Mass | 5:00am

Mass at St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral immediately followed by a candle vigil at the Jesus Wept Statue.

Gear Check Opens | 5:30am

Gear Check is available via the garage door on the north side of the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Pancake Breakfast | 5:30am

Early morning breakfast held at First Church OKC in Harris Hall – 131 NW 4th St.

Sunrise Service Under the Survivor Tree | 5:30am

Led by First Church Pastor Chris Dodson.

The Start Line is between 5th and 6th on Harvey Ave.

Marathon Wheelchair | 6:25am

Marathon | 6:30am

Presented by Devon Energy. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Relay | 6:30am

Presented by 7-Eleven. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Half Marathon Wheelchair | 7:25am

Half Marathon | 7:30am

Presented by Paycom. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Finish Line Festival | 8:30am to 12:00pm

Presented by Continental Resources. Enjoy food trucks, yard games, face painting, clowns and live music with your friends and family at the Finish Line Festival in Scissortail Park!

Memorial Museum Opens | 12:00pm to 5:00pm

While your family and friends are running – stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.