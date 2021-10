OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been more than two years since the last in-person Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

On Sunday, thousands of runners headed to downtown Oklahoma City to take part in the iconic event.

Although we are back in-person this year, organizers say they still needed to make a few changes in order to protect participants in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers planned a staggered start for the 12,000 runners to help them maintain space between one another.