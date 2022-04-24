OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is about to begin.

The race was delayed due to weather that moved into the region overnight.

Runners for the Marathon, Relay and Half Marathon begin at 7:30 a.m.

Below is a live blog of the races:

With just one mile left, Keirns continued to lead the race. Daniel Murphy, who led much of the race, fell to third place behind James Martinez.

Race expert Mark Bravo says Keirns may be a student of the women’s marathon leader, McKale Montgomery, at OSU.

With less than four miles left in the race, Montgomery continued strong and was more than a mile in front of her closest competitor.

Her pace was steady at 6:08 a mile.

With less than three miles left, Bryant Keirns was crossing through Mesta Park and was still strong.

His pace increased to 4:56 a mile.

At the 19 1/2 mile mark, the men’s race began to get interesting.

Daniel Murphy was still in the lead but there had been a change in the second place runner.

Bryant Keirns took over the second spot and was only a few seconds behind Murphy.

Just moments later, Keirns took over the top spot from Daniel Murphy.

Keirns ran at Oklahoma Christian University and is an OSU Nutritional Sciences PhD student. Keirns’ lead continues to grow as he is on pace for a 5:24 mile.

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Glenn Pemberton winner of the wheelchair race. Image KFOR

In the wheelchair race, Glenn Pemberton crossed the finish line for a time of 1:43:30 with an average pace of 3:57 a mile.

Glenn Pemberton won the wheelchair division

Pemberton says it is his third time competing in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and says he loves it every year.

He says he competed in the race when it was held in October, and was disappointed in his time. He says his last finish was 15 minutes slower than today’s race.

Pemberton says he will be back next year, adding that he wouldn’t miss it.

At the 15 mile mark, McKale Montgomery increased her speed and widened her lead over the other runners. She was on a 6:08 mile pace.

Montgomery’s goal is to win the marathon, but she also really wants to finish in the 2:37:00 minute timeframe. The current Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon record for female marathoners is around 2:40:00.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Daniel Murphy crossed the 16-mile mark and actually increased his lead over the other runners. At that point in the race, Murphy was on pace for a 5:29 mile.

He is about to hit the part of the race where many runners begin to lag, but his stance still seems strong.

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Kristy Coleman female winner of Half Marathon. Image KFOR

Kristi Coleman won the women’s half-marathon race with a time of 1:17:47 for an average pace of 5:56 a mile. She has not won the race before but she used to compete at the University of Oklahoma.

She said her goal today was to run a 1:17 race, and didn’t really care where that put her on the leaderboard. She has her next race in June.

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Al Maeder winner of the Half Marathon. Image KFOR

In the men’s half marathon, Al Maeder ended up finishing the race at 1:08:34 for an average pace of 5:14 a mile.

He said it took a couple of miles to settle in because of running into the wind at the starting line. Maeder grew up in Norman, and says maybe he’ll run the full marathon in the future.

At the 10 1/2 mile mark, McKale Montgomery’s pace slowed slightly to 6:18 a mile. The wind has picked up so the runners are fighting the wind and the cold in addition to fatigue.

Race expert Mark Bravo says that Montgomery grew up in Fairfax, Oklahoma and started running when she was 15-years-old. She didn’t have a car, so she was forced to run four miles each day to basketball practice.

At mile 11, Daniel Murphy continued strong but his pace slowed just slightly to 5:42 a mile as he crossed Nichols Hills. However, he still has a lead over all of the other runners.

McKale Montgomery continued her strong pace as she approached the halfway point in the race and appears to have several fans cheering her on. Throughout the start of the race, OSU fans were cheering on Montgomery.

Montgomery is a nutrition professor at Oklahoma State University where she teaches a class about metabolism. Race expert Mark Bravo says her career plays a big role in her running style and success.

As the race wound through Crown Heights and approached Bishop McGuinness High School, Daniel Murphy continued on record pace.

Race expert Mark Bravo says Murphy competed in Iowa, but has lately been training in Oklahoma.

Daniel Murphy, from Norman, was the early leader in the men’s full-marathon race. Within the first six miles of the race, he was on pace for a 5:32 mile.

In the women’s race, McKale Montgomery got an early lead in the race within the first six miles of the race. At the time, she was on pace for a 6:03 mile.

The runners range in age from 17-year-olds to one 79-year-old marathoner. Organizers say an 85-year-old is also participating in the half-marathon.

