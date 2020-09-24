Memorial Marathon, Sam’s Club volunteers put together runner boxes for the 20th Anniversary virtual race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Volunteers are helping stuff runners boxes filled with all the 20th Anniversary Marathon swag they need for their run.

Volunteers are busy packing over 13,000 Virtual Marathon boxes to be shipped to homes of runners who are participating in the 20th Anniversary Run to Remember.

The boxes will be delivered by Fed Ex to runners over the next few days.

The Memorial Marathon is traditionally held in April. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation, marathon organizers moved the event to October, hoping that the pandemic would slow down during the summer. But the pandemic did not slow down, and organizers responded by changing the marathon to a virtual race to protect runners from potentially contracting COVID-19.

KFOR will air 20th Anniversary OKC Memorial Marathon — Virtual Race from 8-9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

If you want your box delivered by October 1, sign up by this Friday at okcMarathon.com.

Participants can run any of the Virtual Memorial Marathon races anywhere, anytime, between October 4-18.

If runners want to decline the virtual race, there is no full money back option. They can chose to donate their registration money to the Memorial or they can choose to have their fees go toward participating in 2021 or 2022.

