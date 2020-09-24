OG&E crews hang banners honoring 168 people killed in Oklahoma City bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While the coronavirus pandemic has caused many things to change in 2020, organizers with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon say one thing is remaining the same.

In August, officials with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon announced that the race would be moved to a virtual setting.

“While we would all prefer to have 25,000 people at the start line in front of the Memorial Museum on October 4th, it just isn’t possible at this time in Oklahoma City. After considering feedback from runners, the health of Oklahoma communities and advice from medical professionals, a virtual race is the best solution for the 2020 Run to Remember,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director, Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. “The disappointment of not running the Memorial Marathon together is being felt by all of us. But the health and safety of everyone participating – runners, volunteers, and the community support – must be our highest priority.”

Although the virtual races will be completed across the globe and not on the traditional course, officials say the usual banners honoring the victims are still being displayed.

On Wednesday, crews with OG&E started hanging the banners with the names of each of the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Race registration is open until Oct. 1 for any of the virtual marathon races. You can run anywhere, anytime between Oct. 4 and Oct. 18.

