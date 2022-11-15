OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is adding a new race to its line up for April 28-30, 2023.

The Senior Marathon will be open to those 65 and older who wish to participate in the 23rd annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Beginning in January, Senior Marathoners will walk/run 25 miles before race weekend.

Then, on April 29, those runners will meet at the Start Line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and complete their last 1.2 miles, finishing in Scissortail Park.

“There’s a generation of Oklahomans that were ever-present on April 19, 1995 … so we want to reconnect both the Memorial and race weekend with the generation that was so key on April 19, 1995,” said Chris Fleming, Marathon Trustee Chairman. “The Memorial Marathon is America’s most meaningful marathon and the Senior Marathon is a part of that.”

Officials say the YMCA, senior centers and community agencies will hold a variety of senior walking events for those wanting to accumulate their 25 miles in a group.

Those who complete the Senior Marathon will receive a medal, event shirt, and food at the finish line.

“The Senior Marathon is a great way to bring in a generation that really set the Oklahoma Standard in 1995 and a chance for us to share that with the community,” Kari Watkins, Race Director, shared.

Jane Jayroe (L) and Linda Cavanaugh (R). Credit: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma’s News Channel 4 former anchors, Linda Cavanaugh and Jane Jayroe are acting as Senior Marathon Ambassadors.

“This is an opportunity to let more people be a part of the race and experience the excitement and the wonder of being back here to remember what happened on these sacred grounds. That age group lived it. They understand it. They’ll never forget it,” Linda Cavanaugh explained.

“So much a part of remembering is celebrating. Celebrating the lives of those no longer with us and celebrating life and that’s what being a part of a movement of wellness and being healthy is celebrating every second. We need to do all we can to enjoy the moments of life,” said Jane Jayroe.

The Senior Marathon is one of six races run on race weekend April 28-30: the full, traditional Marathon, the Half Marathon, Relay, 5K and Kids Marathons.

Officials say runners from 43 states and two countries have already registered for the 2023 Memorial Marathon.

Participants can register on the OKC Memorial Marathon website.