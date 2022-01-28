OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is approaching and both Oklahomans and folks from afar are preparing to run to remember.

The marathon, lovingly referred to as the Run to Remember, is held each year to honor the 168 lives lost in the Oklahoma City Bombing on April 19, 1995.

A spirit of camaraderie flows throughout the city each marathon weekend, uniting community members and runners in a solemn time of reflection, perseverance and triumph.

Yonatan Gelaye, a member of the Oklahoma Christian Running Team.

The Oklahoma Christian Running Club is running this year with that great cause in their hearts.

Marathon weekend kicks off Friday, April 22 with the Health and Fitness Expo followed by fireworks at Scissortail Park.

Go to the Memorial Marathon website to sign up for the Run to Remember.