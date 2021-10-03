Oklahoma City firefighters share why they run the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s race weekend here in Oklahoma City. This year we are having a two-day event to remember the 168 Oklahomans lost in the 1995 bombing.

For many years since, people from near and far have laced up their trainers to take part in the memorial marathon.

Our first responders have participated, too, including retired OKCFD Battalion Chief of Operations, Larry Hansen and current OKCFD firefighter, Eric Jamison.

Hansen recalls what the destruction looked like in downtown Oklahoma City back in 1995.

He had been working with OKCFD for seven years the day the bombing shook the city to its core.

“We weren’t sure exactly what had happened at the time other than a major explosion,” said Hansen.

Jamison was just a teenager when the chaos ensued.

“I was a senior in high school and I was with my mother and we were going downtown to help to go pick up my prom tux,” said Jamison.

Now, decades later, the bombing has brought the two together, working toward the same goal. Each will be participating in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon – running the half.

“Not only is it important to remember our history and what happened here in 1995, but also to show our new firefighters the community support, not only locally, but nationally, that we received in 1995,” said Hansen.

Hansen and Jamison will be two of thousands taking stride this weekend, running to remember.

“Before the race starts, I like to stop by the memorial and just spend a minute or two just thinking and just reflecting, and so when the race does get tough or things get tough, I can always look back and think of those that we’ve lost and those that have survived, as well,” said Jamison.