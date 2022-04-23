Correction: A typo in the original story has been fixed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Officials with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon have decided to delay the start of Sunday’s marathon due to weather.

The start time of the race is normally 6:00 a.m. but because of Saturday night’s severe weather the race start is being delayed until 7:30 a.m.

“A cold front will move through the race area that will be producing weather causing significant winds and lightning affecting our Marathon start. Delaying the start by one hour will allow us to avoid the worst parts of the storm,” said CEO Colin Perry.

Marathon and Relay runners will take off with the Half Marathon runners.

Wheelchair participants with the Marathon and Half Marathon will begin at 7:25am.

Runners with the Marathon, Relay and Half Marathon will begin at 7:30am.

Course support for the Marathon and Relay will still last 6.5 hours – extending to 2:00pm.

Half Marathon course support will last 4.5 hours to 12:00pm.

“The safety of our runners, volunteers and spectators are of upmost concern to us. We want the safest possible Run to Remember. Delaying the Marathon and Relay start one hour gives us the best chances for a safe and fun race,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director

KFOR will have a live newscast beginning at 6:00 a.m. and will begin our Live Marathon coverage at 7:00 a.m. You can watch it on-air and online.