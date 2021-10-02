Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon returns to downtown Oklahoma City, kicks off with 5K run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is back in-person, with the Run to Remember kicking off Saturday morning in downtown Oklahoma City.

Hundreds of folks took off from the start line between 5th and 6th Street on Harvey Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the 5K run, the first event in the Memorial Marathon weekend.

Runners take off for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s 5K run.

The 2021 Run to Remember is the first to be held in person, en masse since April 2019. The 2020 Memorial Marathon was held virtually as a precaution against the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

The marathon course was damp from overnight showers, but KFOR Meteorologist John Slater said the rain moved out of the area just in time for the run to begin.

Saturday will also feature the Kid’s Marathon at 10 a.m.

Sunday’s events include the Marathon Relay at 6:30 a.m. and the Half Marathon at 7:30 a.m.