Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon still on for October, officials urge vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is around the corner and officials say the best way to make certain it can happen is for people to be vaccinated.

The Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Marathon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 and the Marathon and Relay will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

The marathon was turned into a virtual event because of the pandemic in 2020.

NOW that cases are once again spiking, vaccinations are an important part in making sure the race goes on.

