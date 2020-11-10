Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon to be held in October 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although major changes were made to this year’s event, organizers with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon say they are already looking ahead to next year’s race.

While the marathon is expected to take place in 2021, runners will notice several key changes to the race.

On Tuesday, officials announced that the 2021 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will be held in October rather than April.

The Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Marathon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 and the Marathon and Relay will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

At this point, officials are still considering whether or not to include a bike race.

The decision to move the race to October is based on recommendations from the Memorial’s Come Back Team of community leaders, health officials, emergency management, first responders and other major marathons around the world.

“While the virtual Memorial Marathon exceeded our expectations this year, we realize how meaningful it is to all be together in person for the #RUNtoREMEMBER,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director. “This is not just another marathon, this is one of Oklahoma City’s signature events that brings our whole community together. If a few more months allows people to run together, it’s worth the delay.”

Also, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been chosen as one of the qualifying marathons for the 2021 Series of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Rankings. During the qualifying period of January 1 through December 31, 2021, runners can compete in eligible marathons across the world to earn ranking points. At the end of each qualifying period, the top-ranked runners in each age group will be invited to the 2022 Abbott WMM Wanda Age Group World Championships.

To sign up for the 2021 marathon, visit the marathon’s website.

