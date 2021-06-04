Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon training runs to be held Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s time to limber up for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The Run to Remember will be held on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

Some Oklahomans, including KFOR anchor Joleen Chaney, started getting ready for the marathon with a Sunset Social Run, Friday evening.

But there’s more fun and training to be had this Saturday with the following two runs:

7 a.m. Community Long Run – start Saturday morning with a long run led by Bart Yasso, retired Runner’s World Chief Running Officer. Run a portion of the new course on this 5 mile run starting and finishing at the Oklahoma City National Memorial.

9 a.m. Kids Run Club – Kids start their training journey for the in person OKC Kids Marathon coming up on October 2. Bart Yasso will teach the importance of proper training and lead a one mile run around the Reflecting Pool.

Here’s some photos from Friday’s Sunset Social Run:

Go to okcMarathon.com for more information about the Run to Remember.