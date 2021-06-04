Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon training runs to be held Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s time to limber up for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The Run to Remember will be held on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

Some Oklahomans, including KFOR anchor Joleen Chaney, started getting ready for the marathon with a Sunset Social Run, Friday evening.

But there’s more fun and training to be had this Saturday with the following two runs:

7 a.m. Community Long Run – start Saturday morning with a long run led by Bart Yasso, retired Runner’s World Chief Running Officer. Run a portion of the new course on this 5 mile run starting and finishing at the Oklahoma City National Memorial.

9 a.m. Kids Run Club Kids start their training journey for the in person OKC Kids Marathon coming up on October 2. Bart Yasso will teach the importance of proper training and lead a one mile run around the Reflecting Pool.

Here’s some photos from Friday’s Sunset Social Run:

Go to okcMarathon.com for more information about the Run to Remember.

