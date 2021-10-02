WATCH: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s 5K winner loses shoe during race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ryan Crandall was determined to win the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s 5K Race, and losing a shoe wasn’t going to stop him.

Crandall was the first runner to cross the finish line of the 5K race. His unofficial finish time, 17 minutes, 17 seconds. His number of shoes at the end, just one.

Crandall told KFOR’s Jessica Bruno that he lost the shoe while going downhill on a bridge.

“It was already untied. It just came off, so I just [said to myself], ‘I gotta go with it…I gotta go with it,'” Crandall said.

Saturday’s 5K is not Crandall’s first rodeo. He is an experienced runner who ran in high school and at a Division 2 school in Mississippi.

Crandall’s victory on Saturday was just the start of his Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon weekend. His aspirations continue into the Full Marathon on Sunday.

“Hopefully, I can get the same results I did today,” he said.

The 5K started at 7:30 a.m. The streets were wet from overnight rain, but the sky was clear as the rain had moved out of the area.

“I can’t complain about he weather. The weather was a little iffy earlier this morning, but it was really good,” Crandall said.

Sunshine is expected for Sunday’s Full Marathon and Half Marathon.