OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The fireworks show planned for Friday night to celebrate this weekend’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been canceled, but the evening’s concert is still on.

“Due to the high wind speeds, the fireworks show tonight at 9:00PM is cancelled as the fireworks cannot go off with wind speeds over 15 MPH,” Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon officials said.

The free, family-friendly Finish Line Festival concerts at Scissortail Park is still set to begin at 6 p.m.

Special guest opener Jason Scott & The High Heat will be followed by headlining act, the Josh Abbott Band.

“The entire Oklahoma City community steps up to make the Memorial Marathon a Run to Remember,” Kari Watkins, Race Director, told KFOR last week. “This kickoff concert is our thank you to the runners, volunteers, Marathon partners and the community.”

KFOR will be providing live coverage of the Sunday Marathon on-air and online.

The full Marathon Weekend schedule, as provided by the OKC Memorial Marathon website, is as follows:

Friday, April 22

EYEwitness Tour at the Memorial Museum | 8:00am to 9:30am

Experience the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum through stories from Survivor Richard Williams. Get Tickets

Memorial Museum Opens | 9:00am to 5:00pm

Stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.

Health & Fitness Expo | 11:00am to 7:00pm

At the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Presented by OKC Convention & Visitors Bureau and OU Health. Be sure to stop by the Memorial Marathon Store to pick up official Marathon apparel! IMMY Labs will be providing same-day COVID testing from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Run to Remember Podcast Live Recording | 12:00pm to 1:30pm

Join host Kristin Fares and listen as running legends tell their stories live – don’t forget to stop by the Running Legends booth and pick up a special Run to Remember journal!

The Franchise Broadcasting Live | 1:00pm to 3:00pm

Stop by and say “Hi” to Kelly Gregg at the Expo

Better Conversations – Evolution of Running & Where Do We Go From Here? | 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Join our panel of running legends as they discuss running industry trends, changes and where we go from here.

KFOR News 4 | 4:00pm to 5:00pm

Live from the Health & Fitness Expo

World Record Holder | 5:00pm to 6:00pm

Hear the inspiring story of Marko Cheseto, double amputee, tell his incredible story of recovering from frostbite to setting a world record.

Finish Line Festival FREE Concert | 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Josh Abbott Band with special guest opener Jason Scott & the High Heat in Scissortail Park

Saturday, April 23

Gear Check Opens | 6:30am to 6:00pm

Gear Check is available via the garage door on the north side of the Oklahoma City Convention Center from 6:30am to 9:00am and inside the Expo from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

The Start Line is between 5th and 6th on Harvey Ave.

5K | 7:30am

Presented by Express Employment International and Google.

Finish Line Festival | 8:45am to 12:00pm

Presented by Continental Resources. Enjoy food trucks, yard games, face painting, clowns and live music with your friends and family at the Finish Line Festival in Scissortail Park!

Kids Marathon Warm Up | 8:45am

Warm up with OKC Thunder mascot, RUMBLE, the Kids Marathon Honorary Chair Bison along with Mayor David Holt and Joy Hofmeister.

Kids Marathon | 9:00am

Presented by INTEGRIS Health

Memorial Museum Opens | 9:00am to 5:00pm

While your family and friends are running – stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.

Health & Fitness Expo | 9:00am to 6:00pm

IMMY Labs will be providing same-day COVID testing from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Running Legends | 11:00am to 12:00pm

Join running industry legends Dick Beardsley, Bill Rodgers, Bart Yasso, Joan Benoit Samuelson, Dan Little and Marko Cheseto as they swap their personal marathon stories!

Better Conversations – Why We Run | 12:00pm to 1:00pm

A live Better Conversations session with the 34 Ran Them All’s who have participated in every Memorial Marathon since 2001.

World Marathon Challenger | 1:00pm to 2:00pm

Listen to Oklahoma marathoner Dan Little tell his story of conquering the World Marathon Challenge – 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents.

World Record Holder | 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Hear the inspiring story of Marko Cheseto, double amputee, tell his incredible story of recovering from frostbite to setting a world record.

Blessing of the Shoes Service | 6:30pm to 7:30pm

At First Church OKC, 131 NW 4th St.

Sunday, April 24

Sunrise Mass | 5:00am

Mass at St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral immediately followed by a candle vigil at the Jesus Wept Statue.

Gear Check Opens | 5:30am

Gear Check is available via the garage door on the north side of the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Pancake Breakfast | 5:30am

Early morning breakfast held at First Church OKC in Harris Hall – 131 NW 4th St.

Sunrise Service Under the Survivor Tree | 5:30am

Led by First Church Pastor Chris Dodson.

The Start Line is between 5th and 6th on Harvey Ave.

Marathon Wheelchair | 6:25am

Marathon | 6:30am

Presented by Devon Energy. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Relay | 6:30am

Presented by 7-Eleven. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Half Marathon Wheelchair | 7:25am

Half Marathon | 7:30am

Presented by Paycom. Thirty minutes prior – Welcome and Introductions, 168 Seconds of Silence and the National Anthem sung by Miss Oklahoma, Ashleigh Robinson.

Finish Line Festival | 8:30am to 12:00pm

Presented by Continental Resources. Enjoy food trucks, yard games, face painting, clowns and live music with your friends and family at the Finish Line Festival in Scissortail Park!

Memorial Museum Opens | 12:00pm to 5:00pm

While your family and friends are running – stop by the Memorial Museum and tour this world-class destination named one of the Top 10 Museums in the country. Your race bib allows you a free entry.