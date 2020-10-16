Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum wraps up Virtual Memorial Marathon by giving away 250 Survivor Tree saplings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This Sunday, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum will be giving away Survivor Tree saplings to close out the historical virtual 20th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.
Starting at 1:30 p.m., saplings will be given away on a first come, first served basis, in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.
Each year, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum gives away 200-300 saplings following the April 19th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. The sapling giveaway wasn’t possible this April due to COVID-19 restrictions.
