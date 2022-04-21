OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon unveiled three new additions for the 2022 Run to Remember on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon weekend kicks off 11 a.m. Friday, April 22 with the Health & Fitness Expo at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

A free concert featuring the Josh Abbott Band will also be hosted Friday at 6 p.m. to pump runners, visitors and families up for the big race.

On Thursday, OKC Memorial officials introduced three of the latest features to enhance the runners’ experience.

The first is a new marathon lead car!

Courtesy: Oklahoma National Memorial and Museum

The new 2022 design features iconic Oklahoma City landmarks runners can spot during their trek, including course staples like the Gorilla Hill inflatable and the gold dome on Route 66.

The names of the runners who registered before April 1 are also highlighted on the side of the vehicle.

Another new feature for participants is the Personal Record Bell.

Courtesy: Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum

Any runner who sets their own personal record during the event can ring the PR bell to celebrate!

The bell was on the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Truck 55, which provided aid after the April 19, 1995 bombing.

A piece of original stone used in the construction of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building is set beneath the plaque commemorating the bell.

The bell will be near the Results Tent in Scissortail Park by the finish line.

Last, but certainly not least, the 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon medals!

Courtesy: Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum

The medallions feature a green Survivor Tree outline on the front and a commemoration to the 22nd Annual Run to Remember on the back.

KFOR will be providing live coverage of the Sunday Marathon on-air and online beginning at 6:00 a.m.

Kevin Ogle and Linda Cavanaugh will be anchoring the coverage. Joleen Chaney will be running in the race again this year so watch for her too!

To sign up for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon or learn more about the events, visit the marathon’s website.