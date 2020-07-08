Oklahoma kids prepare for 2020 Kids Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Children across the state are still preparing for the 2020 Kids Marathon as part of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.
Each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., organizers get together and run one mile in the city.
Participants are asked to bring their water and be ready to run.
The next run is as follows:
Wednesday, July 15th
Oklahoma City Boathouse District
608 Riversport Dr., OKC
Meet in front of Devon Boathouse
LATEST STORIES:
- Police reform: Congress working to reach compromise to move forward
- Oklahoma City approves millions in federal money to help residents with bills
- Report: Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery
- Supreme Court: Employers can opt out of birth control coverage
- Lawmakers push back on order to send international students back home amid online learning