Oklahoma kids prepare for 2020 Kids Marathon

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Children across the state are still preparing for the 2020 Kids Marathon as part of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., organizers get together and run one mile in the city.

Participants are asked to bring their water and be ready to run.

The next run is as follows:

Wednesday, July 15th
Oklahoma City Boathouse District
608 Riversport Dr., OKC
Meet in front of Devon Boathouse

