OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Five Oklahoma City Memorial Marathons, 131 miles, one man, one lung.

“I’m a special case,” Greg Gerardy said in a recent Is This a Great State or What.

He’s not wrong!

There are more people who’ve walked on the moon than have run a full marathon with one lung.

He’s also one of only two people on earth who’ve completed an Iron Man-length triathlon.

Gerardy was left without the use of his right lung after an aggressive battle with cancer.

He was depressed and adrift until one day he decided to get up and start moving.

In 2015, he couldn’t run the length of two houses.

It took years of slow but steady progress, but now Gerardy has officially completed his fifth Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Gerardy tells KFOR this was the most unprepared he’s been for the race and he was worried about the forecast, but once his “body and lung finally accepted” he was running another marathon – he caught his stride!

“I took a little slower pace, but I ran strong and consistent and felt good,” Gerardy said. “Every finish is a good race for me!”

Gerardy finished the full marathon with a time of 5:25:38.