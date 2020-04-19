Oklahoma reflects on 25 years since Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been 25 years to the day that 168 Oklahomans lost their lives when a bomb went off at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

Sunday morning’s remembrance ceremony was done a little differently than usual. The memorial put on a virtual ceremony since the site is closed due to the pandemic.

“We come here to remember those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever. May all who leave here know the impact of violence. May this memorial offer comfort, strength, peace, hope and serenity,” said Bob Johnson, Founding Chair, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

168 people died when a bomb made of fertilizer and diesel fuel exploded inside a Ryder truck.

That truck was parked just below the federal building’s daycare center.

600 people survived the horrifying blast. But would spend the rest of their lives never forgetting the day. And forever bearing the scars.

“No words or measure of time can fully heal the scars rooted in that day, but we will and we must never forget the wisdom that we gained and the lessons we learned. This is why we take time to remember,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Thousands of first responders worked countless hours and days, sifting through the wreckage. Searching for missing loved ones.

“Our first responders set the bar and now serve as an example for cities throughout the country and around the world responding in times of crisis,” said Bob Ross, Chairman, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

But each day since that fateful act of violence Oklahomans continue to gather, at the Oklahoma City National Memorial to stand between the gates of time. Reflecting on not only the victims, but to honor the survivors and those whose lives were changed forever.

“Where there was meant to be division, Oklahomans responded in unity. Where there was fear, Oklahomans responded with courage. Where there was destruction, Oklahomans responded with resilience. And where there was chaos, Oklahomans responded with hope,” Stitt said.

The ceremony ended as always with the reading of the names of all 168 who were killed.