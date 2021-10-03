PHOTO GALLERY: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The 2021 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is in-person for the first time in over 2 years.

The participants, volunteers, and supporters came out strong for the marque event.

  • Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021 start line
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • image of oklahoma city memorial marathon
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Wheelchair races at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Kent Ogle with supporters at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Team Hoyt at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Race begins at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021 forecast
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
  • Wheelchair Racers at Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021
    Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021

There’s plenty of enthusiasm this year, as the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon once again becomes an in-person event. The 2020 Memorial Marathon was delayed and ultimately held virtually to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The 5K and kids races took place on Saturday morning as part of the safety protocols put into place because of the pandemic. Normally those races take places at the same time as the marathon and half-marathon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Follow @KFOR on Twitter