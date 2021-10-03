PHOTO GALLERY: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The 2021 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is in-person for the first time in over 2 years.

The participants, volunteers, and supporters came out strong for the marque event.

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2021

There’s plenty of enthusiasm this year, as the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon once again becomes an in-person event. The 2020 Memorial Marathon was delayed and ultimately held virtually to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The 5K and kids races took place on Saturday morning as part of the safety protocols put into place because of the pandemic. Normally those races take places at the same time as the marathon and half-marathon.