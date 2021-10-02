Photo Gallery: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Weekend kicks off with races, excitement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Runners came together on Saturday for the first day of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, and their joy and energy was palpable.

The Memorial Marathon, traditionally a one day event, is spread across two days this year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Run to Remember kicked off Saturday with a 7:30 a.m. 5K and a 10 a.m. Kids Marathon. It continues Sunday with the Marathon and Relay at 6:30 a.m. and the Half Marathon at 7:30 a.m.

There’s plenty of enthusiasm this year, as the Memorial Marathon once again becomes an in-person event. The 2020 Memorial Marathon was delayed and ultimately held virtually to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Saturday’s race results did not lack excitement, with 5K men’s winner Ryan Crandall losing a shoe on his path to the finish line, 5K women’s winner Kayla Wheeler and runner-up Julie Martin going neck and neck into the finish line, 100-year-old Burrel Gambel becoming the oldest person ever to complete the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K and young James Hudson crossing the finish line first in the Kids Marathon.

Check out the below photo gallery for a glimpse at race participants competing and celebrating on Saturday:

The start of the 5K. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon.

Burrel Gambel and Irene Park. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon.

The Kids Marathon. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon..

Ryan Crandall heading to the finish line. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon.

Kayla Wheeler and Julie Martin racing to the finish line. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon.

Crossing the finish line.

Family runs together.

A triumphant embrace.

A winning smile.

Burrel Gambel, 100, and Irene Park, 92.

Burrel celebrating after he completed the 5K.

A young man getting big things done.