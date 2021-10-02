Photo Gallery: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Weekend kicks off with races, excitement

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

A triumphant embrace.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Runners came together on Saturday for the first day of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, and their joy and energy was palpable.

The Memorial Marathon, traditionally a one day event, is spread across two days this year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Run to Remember kicked off Saturday with a 7:30 a.m. 5K and a 10 a.m. Kids Marathon. It continues Sunday with the Marathon and Relay at 6:30 a.m. and the Half Marathon at 7:30 a.m.

There’s plenty of enthusiasm this year, as the Memorial Marathon once again becomes an in-person event. The 2020 Memorial Marathon was delayed and ultimately held virtually to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Saturday’s race results did not lack excitement, with 5K men’s winner Ryan Crandall losing a shoe on his path to the finish line, 5K women’s winner Kayla Wheeler and runner-up Julie Martin going neck and neck into the finish line, 100-year-old Burrel Gambel becoming the oldest person ever to complete the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 5K and young James Hudson crossing the finish line first in the Kids Marathon.

Check out the below photo gallery for a glimpse at race participants competing and celebrating on Saturday:

  • Photo goes with story
    The start of the 5K. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon.
  • Photo goes with story
    Burrel Gambel and Irene Park. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon.
  • Photo goes with story
    The Kids Marathon. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon..
  • Photo goes with story
    Ryan Crandall heading to the finish line. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon.
  • Photo goes with story
    Kayla Wheeler and Julie Martin racing to the finish line. Photo provided by OKC Memorial Marathon.
  • Photo goes with story
    Crossing the finish line.
  • Photo goes with story
    Family runs together.
  • Photo goes with story
    A triumphant embrace.
  • Photo goes with story
    A winning smile.
  • Photo goes with story
    Burrel Gambel, 100, and Irene Park, 92.
  • Photo goes with story
    Burrel celebrating after he completed the 5K.
  • Photo goes with story
    A young man getting big things done.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter