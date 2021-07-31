Photo Gallery: Youngsters get primed for Oklahoma City Kids Marathon with training run around Reflecting Pool

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids from across the Oklahoma City metro area ran with full hearts and powerful determination as they trained for the OKC Kids Marathon.

The youngsters trained Saturday morning at the Oklahoma City National Memorial, and they were joined by quite the inspiring figure – OKC Thunder mascot Rumble, who served as Honorary Kids Marathon Chair Bison.

The little runners underwent warmups and ran laps around the Reflecting Pool.

Photo provided by Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Photo provided by Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Photo provided by Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Photo provided by Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Photo provided by Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Photo provided by Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

The experience was both invigorating and solemn, as the youngsters learned why the National Memorial is such a profound and important place and why thousands participate in the Run to Remember each year.

The Memorial Marathon is held each year in remembrance of the 168 people who were killed in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995. The marathon also honors the 600 survivors of the bombing, as well as the individuals who were impacted by that tragic day.

The Memorial was built upon the sacred ground where the Murrah Building once stood. It is an enduring tribute to those who perished in the bombing and those who survived.

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Weekend will be Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Kids Marathon will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2. Go to okcMarathon.com/race-weekend for a full schedule of marathon events.

Go to okcMarathon.com to sign up for in-person races and more information on the marathon.