Run to Remember: Come run the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon ’21 with new course fun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma and the world slowly returns to normal, this year’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will certainly be a Run to Remember.

After 2020’s virtual run due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon will be held in person October 2-3.

While the best parts of the race are staying the same, several changes along the course add to the excitement.

The Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Marathon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 and the Marathon and Relay will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

At this point, officials are still considering whether or not to include a bike race.

Also, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been chosen as one of the qualifying marathons for the 2021 Series of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Rankings. During the qualifying period of January 1 through December 31, 2021, runners can compete in eligible marathons across the world to earn ranking points. At the end of each qualifying period, the top-ranked runners in each age group will be invited to the 2022 Abbott WMM Wanda Age Group World Championships.

To sign up for the 2021 marathon, visit the marathon’s website.