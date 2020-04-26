Runners commemorate Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon despite postponement of race

Bravo says he estimates about 300-400 running on their own or in small groups to commemorate the marathon anyway.

“There is every bit as much enthusiasm for the race, maybe more so because of what everyone has gone through,” Bravo said.

Bishop, who has participated in the race for the past five years, prepared just as if he’d be doing it today.

“I did like my whole routine as if I was running the half, just stuck with it as if I was going to be running,” he said.

Bravo says many people took advantage of the nice weather and tried to make the best of the situation, even being mindful of things like social distancing.

“Many folks were taking off, not in a mass group, but they were taking off to accomplish their goal with some friends, but what I saw was a lot of attention to being safe and enjoying what was put in from to them,” he said.

Bishop says being able to get out was a great feeling.

“Just being out there with a few friends was good and then passing the people, like the familiar faces that you see, was just amazing, it was uplifting,” he said.

Both Bravo and Bishop say the postponement can be seen as a blessing in disguise for some people so they can get more training done, heal from injuries, and all become stronger together.

The Marathon will be held on October 4, 2020.